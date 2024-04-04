Mr. Tipple’s: First Week of April, 2024

My efforts to account for jazz performances taking place at Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club seem to be encountering some speed bumps. As a result, word about last night’s performances arrived too late to get in on time. Matters are further complicated by the fact that I have not yet established a point of contact. Hopefully, I shall be able to resolve these matters, if not through electronic mail then when I make my next visit over there one week from today.
For those that do not already know, Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. The Fat Cat provides dim sum food, which includes hot dumplings and Hong Kong waffles. Drinks are available from a full bar. Both food and drink may be purchased separately from the admission fee. Here is the information for the events taking place for the remainder of this week, with separate hyperlinks to the Web pages from which tickets for admission may be purchased.
Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: The Johnny Fontano Trio is named after two of the combo members. Johnny Bones leads the group on saxophone. Neil Fontano provides rhythm and solo work on piano. As of this writing, the drummer for the trio has not yet been named.
Friday, April 5, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Saxophonist Kristen Strom will lead her quartet, whose other members are guitarist Scott Sorkin, Ken Okada on bass, and drummer Jason Lewis.
Friday, April 5, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Vocalist Loretta Gooden will lead a somewhat larger band. The front line will be taken by trumpeter Mike Olmos and Galen Green on saxophone. Rhythm will be provided by the quartet of Benny Watson on piano, guitarist Bob Brumbeloe, Jeff Saxton on bass, and drummer Greg Gotelli.
Saturday, April 6, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Pianist Erika Oba will lead her trio, whose other members are Christ Trinidad on bass and drummer Jeremy Steinkoler.
Saturday, April 6, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: This week will conclude with two sets by the Jun Lida Quintet. Lida leads on trumpet. The rhythm section will consist of Dylan Hayes on keyboards, guitarist Martin Budde, Giulio Xavier Cetto on bass, and drummer Xavier LeCouturier.
