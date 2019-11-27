Advent Begins at Church of the Advent

Candles in an Advent wreath (photograph by Johann Jaritz, from Wikimedia Commons, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Austria license)
This Sunday, December 1, will be the first day of Advent, the season of waiting for the celebration of the Nativity on Christmas (December 25). This Sunday’s occasion will be celebrated at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King with an Advent Liturgy. The celebration will consist of a candlelit procession with lessons and carols. In addition to carols sung by the congregation, music will be performed by resident choir Schola Adventus.
The music for the service has been selected by Director of Music Paul Ellison. The organist will be George Anton Emblom. The selections to be performed will include with music composed by Johann Sebastian Bach, Benjamin Britten, John Joubert, Jacobus Gallus (also known as Jacob Handl), Olivier Messiaen, and Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. The service will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 1. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454.
