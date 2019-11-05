SFCM Brass to Perform 2019 Hoefer Prize Winner

2019 Hoefer Prize winner Alexandra Vrebalov (from the event page for the concert being previewed)
Traditionally, the winning composition for the annual Hoefer Prize has been performed at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) under the aegis of the BluePrint program and presented by the SFCM New Music Ensemble. The prize is awarded each year to an SFCM graduate; and the winner for this year is Alexandra Vrebalov, from the class of 1996. The title of her winning composition is “A Wonderful Panorama of the Heart;” and it was scored for brass choir. As a result, this year’s performance of the prize-winner will be given by the SFCM Brass Ensemble, consisting of student players of instruments in the brass family.
The group will be conducted by Trombone Faculty Member Paul Welcomer; and Vrebalov’s composition will be preceded by Robert King’s arrangements of two selections from the Sacrae symphoniae of Giovanni Gabrieli, the second “Canzon septimi toni” and the “Sonata a 8.” The intermission will be followed by Welcomer’s arrangement of Gustav Holst’s A Moorside Suite. The program will conclude with a performance of “Eastwind” by Jean-François Michel, scored for solo trumpet and trombone with brass ensemble. The soloists will be faculty members Mark Inouye on trumpet and Nick Platoff on trombone.
This performance will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, November 6, at 7:30 p.m., in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall. The SFCM building is located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni Station. There will be no charge for admission, but reservations are recommended. Reservations may be arranged online through a hyperlink on the event page for this concert.
