Red Poppy Art House: December, 2019

It is unclear how busy the Red Poppy Art House will be next month. However, three events have been posted for the first half of December on the Upcoming Events Web page; and I tend to take three as establishing a “critical mass” for posting the information. As usually seems to be reliable, I shall continue to monitor additions through notification of Facebook Events. I can then update this article and use my “shadow” Facebook site to let followers know about the latest additions.
The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Tickets are now being sold in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below are hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is likely that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for the events that have been posted thus far:
Sunday, December 1, 6 p.m.: Zhu Zhuye maman will be a departure from the usual offerings at the Poppy. It will be an interactive performance by Rayyaneh Karami that will take place in the setting of an exhibition of her sculptures. Karami conceived this project to honor her lost baby Zhubin, and all of the sculptures were created shortly after the baby’s death. As a musician Karami plays the daf, the large Persian and Arabic frame drum that is used in both popular and classical music. The drum’s repetitive rhythms will complement the sculptures on display. Video and images will be provided by Vahid Zamani.
Guests may visit the performance space any time between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. They are invited to interact with the performance either by improvising a song, playing their choice of musical instrument, or by tearing a piece from the bottom of the long dress that the artist will be wearing, writing a wish on it, and re-attaching it to the dress. There will be no charge for admission. However, reservations through the Eventbrite Web page are recommended.
Friday, December 6, 7 p.m.: Makrú is a sextet that calls its genre “rumba ska with global beats.” This amounts to a fusion of rumba flamenca, ska, reggae, cumbia, other global beats, and songs with lyrics in Spanish, English, and Turkish. The members of the group are Jenny Rodriguez (vocals, vihuela, and percussion), Raúl Vargas (vocals, and cajón), Alberto Gutierrez (vocals and guitar), Haluk Kecelioglu (vocals, guitar, oud, and violin), Vinicio Peñate (bass), and Jesse Weber (percussion). Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25 for tickets purchased in advance. General admission at the door will be $25 with a $20 charge for students and seniors with valid identification.
Saturday, December 14, 7:30 p.m.: Yuri Liberzon will give a solo guitar recital. He is currently recording an album of his own transcriptions of solo violin music by Johann Sebastian Bach. He has already recorded his transcription of the BWV 1004 solo violin partita in D minor, best known for its concluding Chaconne movement. His repertoire also includes transcriptions of the music of Astor Piazzolla, some of which are included on his ¡Acentuado! album. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $25 and $30 for tickets purchased in advance. General admission at the door will be $30 with a $25 charge for students and seniors with valid identification.
