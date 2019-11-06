OFS to Present First Chamber Music Series Recital

from the Eventbrite event page for this concert
Readers may recall that the “conductorless, collaborative, chamber orchestra” One Found Sound (OFS) is supplementing its seventh season, entitled, appropriately enough, Sounds of 7, with two chamber music recitals. Both of those concerts will maintain the season’s theme by presenting music for instrumental septets. The first will take place this coming weekend. It will be a relatively modest affair, consisting of a single composition whose duration usually runs for approximately 40 minutes. Serving somewhat as a warmup for next year’s 250th anniversary celebration of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven, that composition will be his Opus 20 septet in E-flat major for clarinet, bassoon, horn, violin, viola, cello, and bass.
The performance will begin at 8 p.m. this Saturday, November 9. The venue will be The SUB SF, a secret location near the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street, convenient to a variety of different public transportation routes. Tickets are being sold for $25 through an Eventbrite event page. Once the purchase has been confirmed, electronic mail will be sent with the exact address of the location. Because of this secrecy, there will be no ticket sales at the door, meaning that all tickets are being handled by Eventbrite.
