Rebecca Angel Takes on “Santa Baby”

from the SoundCloud Web page
Hopefully, this will be my only venture into a singles release for some time. Rebecca Angel has decided to move onto Eartha Kitt’s turf with a recording of “Santa Baby.” A Google search reveals that most of the “usual suspects” are not distributing this content, which was released at the middle of this month. (Amazon.com has a Web page for Angel’s tracks; and “Santa Baby” is listed as “Not Available.”) The closest one seems to be able to get to streaming or download is on SoundCloud.
However, my generation grew up on the Kitt recording. For many of us, it was our first encounter with a down-and-dirty style at its sexiest. (One of the disc jockeys at my campus radio station consistently called her “Earthy Kitt” … with good reason!) Angel’s interpretation, on the other hand, is more a clichéd account of the notes than a latter-day effort to raise the bar on Kitt’s terms. The track is a short one, but Angel’s attempts at stylization make it feel way too long.
