Envelop: December, 2019

Having just caught up with the events at Envelop SF for this month, it looks as if the calendar for next month has also been finalized. (If it has not been, then this site will be updated with the usual notifications posted to the Facebook shadow site.) There will be a bit more diversity in the events offered in December. Each will be treated on its own merits in chronological order as follows:
Monday, December 2, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.: The first listening event of the month will be devoted to the music of jazz artist Nina Simone, drawing upon tracks from a variety of her albums.
Tuesday, December 3, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.: This will be a single-album listening event devoted to Prince’s Purple Rain album.
Friday, December 6, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.: The album for this event will be Random Access Memories. This is the fourth studio album recorded by Daft Punk. While the album will be given the usual 32-speaker experiences, this will be a dance party. Attendees will be free to move with the music.
Tuesday, December 10, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.: This will be an encore performance in which the original quadraphonic mix of the Pink Floyd album The Dark Side of the Moon will be remixed for the 32 speakers in a way that respects the original masterpiece.
Wednesday, December 11, 7 p.m.: This will be the annual fundraiser to raise support for projects and initiatives in 2020. It will begin with drinks and a three-course community dinner prepared by Luis Lagos of The Midway Culinary. This will be followed at 8:15 p.m. by a brief presentation of Envelop technology and plans for the following year. At 8:30 p.m. Christopher Willits will use that technology to give a 45-minute live performance, which will be followed by a 45-minute set by Tycho DJ at 9:30 p.m. Following the performances, guests will be free to meet with the artists and the Envelop team.
Monday, December 16, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the next Sound Bath event created by Willits and sound artist Ryan Kleeman.
Wednesday, December 18, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.: This listening event will be a projection onto the 32 speakers of Suzanne Ciani’s LIVE Quadraphonic album.
Thursday, December 19, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.: The final album to be projected will be the hour-long single-track Music for 18 Musicians by Steve Reich.
Envelop SF is located at 900 Marin Street. Conveniently, the Muni T line, which runs down 3rd Street, has a stop at Marin Street. However, the entrance to Envelop SF is around the corner from Marin Street, through the building’s patio, which faces Michigan Street. Admission for all of these events is $25 except for the Sound Bath, whose admission price is $30, and the fundraiser, for which all tickets are $250. The above hyperlinks connect to the respective Eventbrite pages for advance ticket purchases. Doors open half an hour before all performances.
