NCCO Christmas to Feature Anne Sofie von Otter

Anne Sofie von Otter (courtesy of NCCO)
In celebration of the Christmas season, mezzo Anne Sofie von Otter will appear as guest artist in next month’s New Century Chamber Orchestra (NCCO) concert. She will sing the aria “Bereite dich, Zion” from Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 248 Christmas Oratorio and Anastasio’s aria “Vedrò con mio diletto” from Antonio Vivaldi’s opera Giustino. She will also perform a selection of more traditional and popular songs.
Daniel Hope will lead as Concertmaster and will also perform as soloist in the “Winter” concerto from The Four Seasons, the first four of the twelve concertos in Vivaldi’s Opus 8 collection, Il cimento dell’armonia e dell’inventione (the contest between harmony and invention). There will also be two “Opus 6” concerti grossi. The program will conclude with the third, in G minor, from Arcangelo Corelli’s collection, known as the “Christmas Concerto.” It will be preceded by the tenth, in D minor, from George Frideric Handel’s collection.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 19. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. Ticket prices will be $67.50 for premium seating, $55, and $30 for General Admission in the rear. All tickets are being sold online through a City Box Office event page. In addition, $10 tickets are available for students with valid identification, and patrons under 35 can purchase single tickets at the door for $15.
