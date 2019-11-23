SFGC Features Britten Next Month at Davies

The San Francisco Girls Chorus (and friends) at a previous performance in Davies Symphony Hall (from the event page for next month’s concert)
Next month the San Francisco Girls Chorus (SFGC), led by Artistic Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe, will make its annual return to Davies Symphony Hall. The title of this year’s holiday concert will be A Ceremony of Carols, named after Benjamin Britten’s composition for a chorus of high voices and harp. Next month’s performance, however, will be a much larger-scale “mixed version” that will bring the a cappella vocal ensemble Clerestory together with hundreds of choristers from all seven levels of the SFGC Chorus School and Premiere Ensemble. The harpist for this occasion will be Bridget Kibbey. The program will also include compositions by Thomas Adès, Ysaÿe Maria Barnwell, Ēriks Ešenvalds, Esa-Pekka Salonen, and Robert Johnson, as well as a selection of the usual holiday offerings. Where necessary, organ accompaniment will be provided by Robert Huw Morgan. Also, for “something completely different” the guitar-percussion duo The Living Earth Show will perform Nicole Lizee’s “Family Sing-A-Long.”
This performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 16. Davies is located on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street. It is also convenient to north-south and east-west Muni lines, as well as the Civic Center station for both Muni and BART. Tickets range in price from $30 to $62. They may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page or by calling 415-392-4400.
