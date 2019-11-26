Friday the Thirteenth Festivities at The Lost Church

from the Facebook Events Web page for this concert
The Lost Church will celebrate the final Friday the Thirteenth of 2019 with a program that is likely to appeal to Bleeding Edge readers. Those who have been following this site for some time may recall that Thomas Carnacki is an improvising group with a rotating cast of participants initiated by Gregory Scharpen and named after the fictional occult detective, who was the protagonist in a set of fantasy stories by William Hope Hodgson written in early twentieth-century England. For the performance at The Lost Church, Scharpen will be joined by Gregory Hagan and Cheryl Leonard. Each performer is responsible for providing his/her own set of resources for improvisation. The other set on the program will be taken by multi-instrumentalist and composer Leila Abdul-Rauf. Through real-time management of sample sounds, Abdul-Rauf captures her performances on piano and brass instruments, enhances those samples with other textures, and weaves filmic soundscapes that echo the sound of memories faded through time.
As stated above, this performance will take place on Friday, December 13. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and the music will begin at 8:15 p.m.The Lost Church is located at 65 Capp Street, north of the corner of 16th Street between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue. This show will run until 10:30 p.m. with one intermission between the sets. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $15 through the event page for this concert. On the day of the show, tickets will be sold for $20. Sales at the door are cash only.
