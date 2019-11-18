The Bleeding Edge: 11/18/2019

This will be a particularly quiet week. Most of the action will be at the Center for New Music with concerts on November 19, 22, and 23. In addition, because of Thanksgiving, the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert on November 21 will be the last Outsound Presents concert of the month. That leaves only two additional events, the second of which is probably expected:
Thursday, November 21, 6 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum (CJM): This month’s installation in the Experiments in Sonic Potential series will feature clarinetist Ben Goldberg, known for highly imaginative composition and improvisation in a diversity of musical settings. His program will be presented in the exhibition of Annabeth Rosen: Fired, Broken, Gathered, Heaped, the first major survey of Rosen’s ceramic sculptures. CJM is located at 736 Mission Street, opposite Yerba Buena Gardens and along Yerba Buena Lane, which connects Mission Street to Market Street. The performance will be free for those admitted to the Museum. Admission will be free as part of the Culture for Community launched jointly by Yerba Buena district institutions.
Monday, November 25, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: The month will conclude with the usual three-set offering for the Monday Make-Out. The first set will be taken by Swimming in Bengal, a Sacramento-based group that takes a rock approach to world music. The second set will be free jazz by the Fellow Hominids quartet of Cory Wright on saxophones, guitarists John Schott and John Finkbeiner, and Jordan Glenn on drums. Guitarist Joel Nelson will then lead a group (whose other members have not yet been announced) in a free improvisation set.
The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome!
