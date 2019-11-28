Greenlief and Dimuzio Coming to Main Library

Thomas Dimuzio and Philip Greenlief (from the SFPL event page)
At the beginning of next month, the Main Branch of the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) will host its next one-hour concert. The SFPL Art, Music & Recreation Center will present readybox a full-length duo performance by saxophonist Philip Greenlief with live sampling and digital processing by Thomas Dimuzio. A master of extended techniques, multiphonics, and circular breathing, Greenlief will provide an ongoing array of virtuoso techniques ripe for Dimuzio’s capture technology. The result will be an innovative approach to musique concrète in the spontaneity of “real-time” performance.
This event is planned to last one hour, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4. The performance will take place downstairs in the Koret Auditorium of the SFPL Main Library, which is located at 100 Larkin Street, on the northeast corner of Grove Street on the Civic Center Plaza. As in the past, there will be no charge for admission. Those wishing further information from SFPL are invited to call 415-557-4277.
