Monday Make-Out: December, 2019

Readers probably deserve a heads-up about the fact that there will be only one Monday Make-Out concert next month at the Make Out Room. This is the way things currently stand on the Calendar Web page for the Make Out Room. They are likely to stay that way, because that Web site already shows plans for the return to two Monday Make-Out concerts in January. The period between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve is apparently a bit too dicey, although it is worth noting that Christmas Day itself will be devoted to the eighth annual It’s a Jewish Christmas, San Francisco!, featuring such festive practices as a strip dreidel game.
The beginning-of-the-month Monday Make-Out promises to be one of the more adventurous three-set programs. That is because the first set will bring poetry into the domain of jazz improvisation. LOAN is the duo of poet Chris Peck and guitarist Tongo Eisen-Martin, and they perform the way any other improvising jazz duo performs. They will be followed by the Grex art rock duo of Karl Evangelista on guitar and Rei Scampavia on keyboards. Both of them are also vocalists and work with electronics. The evening will conclude with the Nathan Clevenger Group let by Clevenger on guitar. This is a modern jazz ensemble whose front line consists of Kasey Knudsen on alto saxophone, Cory Wright alternating among tenor saxophone, clarinet, and flute, and Rachel Condry on both clarinet and bass clarinet. For rhythm Clevenger is joined by Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, Tim DeCillis on vibraphone, and two drummers, Jon Arkin and Jason Levis.
This performance will take place on Monday, December 2. The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome! As always, doors open a half hour prior to the beginning of the first set, which will be at 8:30 p.m.
