Composers Announced for Third Sunday Event

Announcement for this Sunday’s event (courtesy of Paul Ellison)
This coming Sunday will be the third Sunday in November. That means that Sunday afternoon will see the next Third Sunday event at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King. Resident choir Schola Adventus, led by Music Director Paul Ellison, will provide the music for the Pentecost XXIII service, which will be officiated by Father Paul Allick. Specific compositions have not yet been announced; but the composers whose music will be performed will be Edward Elgar, Herbert Howells, Charles V. Stanford, and William Smith (all of whom had been included on the program for the October event).
This event will begin at 4 p.m. this coming Sunday, November 17. No admission will be charged; but this is an event that takes place outside the scope of the regular worship offerings. Thus, all who attend are invited to support the Third Sunday series with donations. All donations are tax-deductible and will be acknowledged, with names of the donors published in every Church bulletin. The goal for the Third Sunday series is $3500, and $750 has been raised to date. While donations are welcome at the door, the Church has created a Web page with options for online donations. All donations may be designated; and the designation for these events is “Evensong Series.” In addition, checks may be made payable to “Church of the Advent” and sent by mail to Dr. Paul Ellison, Church of the Advent of Christ the King, 162 Hickory Street, San Francisco, CA 94103. The entrance to the Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center.
