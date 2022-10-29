BARS to Perform at SFCM Tonight

Once again I find myself making a last-minute announcement of the next program to be presented by the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS). Soprano Melody Moore will be the guest soloist. She is currently celebrating the centennial of the birth of soprano Renata Tebaldi and is now in San Francisco to sing the role of Mother Marie in Francis Poulenc’s opera Dialogues des Carmélites (dialogues of the Carmelites). She is honoring Tebaldi by recording an album featuring selections from the Italian repertoire. She will sing four of those selections with BARS:
- Giuseppe Verdi, Aida: Ritorna vincitor!
- Giuseppe Verdi, La forza del destino: Pace, pace, mio Dio!
- Giacomo Puccini, La bohème: Donde lieta uscì
- Francesco Cilea, Adriana Lecouvreur: 'Io son l'umile ancella
She will then cap off her set with “Over the Rainbow,” which Harold Arlen wrote for Judy Garland to sing in The Wizard of Oz.
The program will begin by setting the operatic tone with the grand march that begins the second scene of the second act of Aida. The second half of the program will begin with Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum,” followed by Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 60 (sixth) symphony in D major. Music Director Dawn Harms will conduct the entire program.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., this evening (Saturday, October 22). The performance will take place in the Concert Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, located at 50 Oak Street, a short walk form the Van Ness Muni station. Tickets are priced between $40 and $15. Both telephone and Internet sales have ended. However, tickets are still available for purchase in person at the venue starting at 7 p.m. Payment will be cash only, and tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
