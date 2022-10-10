The Bleeding Edge: 10/10/2022

This will be a very busy week out on the “bleeding edge;” but all of it will be taking place during an “extended weekend,” which will begin this Thursday. That is when, as previously reported, Other Minds Festival 26 will begin, running for three consecutive evenings at the Great Star Theater in Chinatown. That same “extended weekend” will see concerts on Thursday and Saturday at the Center for New Music. If that were not enough, that same period will offer three new events to add to the previously announced five as follows:
Thursday, October 13, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will be the usual monthly offering of four sets over the course of three hours. CBSM is the name of the duo of Cody Brant and Shane McDonell, who have been working with cassette loops, amplified objects, synthesizers, and field recordings, as well as musical and non-musical instruments, since 2010. Gustavo Pastre, on the other hand, works with his own custom-designed handmade gear. A second duo performance will be by Methods Body, which brings drummer John Niekrasz together with Luke Wyland on electronics and keyboards. The largest group of the evening will be Kevin Robinson’s KREation Ensemble, whose size has run from solo to 35-piece orchestra. This particular set will feature Robinson on woodwinds, leading a trio to be revealed only as the curtain is drawn.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, proof of vaccination or a negative test result within the last 72 hours will be required.
Saturday, October 15, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Cellist Ben Davis last performed at this venue this past April. He led a trio, whose other members were trumpeter Erik Jekabson and drummer Jordan Glenn. This combo has now expanded to a quartet with the addition of reed player James Feo. It would probably be unfair to call this a jazz combo. The description provided on the event page for this performance would be more helpful:
Compositional structures, lines and wild loose grooves are gauged open and explored in impassioned play between instruments—gut-wrenching dissonance to sonorous deep tones. This new Bay Area group was brought together by cellist Ben Davis to probe the thin line between composition and improvisation. The improvs are open thematic, composed material embedded within solos. Each musician plays a role in both leading and accompanying.
As in the past, this is a performance that will take place in the shop but will also be live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook. For those planning to attend “physically,” the shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Doors will open at 7:20 p.m. Admission is usually $20 in cash for the cover charge. There is also a donations Web page for those watching the live-stream. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop. Those holding reservations must claim them by 7:30 p.m. After that anyone waiting for a seat will be allowed to take what is available.
Sunday, October 16, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: The SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of concerts held under the auspices of Outsound Presents will offer the usual format of two sets, each somewhat shorter than an hour in duration. The first set will be taken by Gas The Man, the latest ensemble to be organized by trumpeter Doug Ellington. He leads a quartet, whose rhythm will be provided by Andrew Currier (performing as Endika) on bass, Kenny Corso on guitar, and Clay Bandy Jr. on drums. The performance is described as one in which “sonic dissonance gives way to a harmonious body of unified expression.” The second set will present new compositions performed by Rent Romus’ Life’s Blood Ensemble. Romus will lead on alto saxophone, joined on the front line by Joshua Marshall on tenor saxophone and Heikki Koskinen alternating between e-trumpet and recorder. Rhythm will be provided by percussionist Timothy Orr, Safa Shokrai on bass, and Tim DeCeiils on vibraphone.
The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. General admission will be $20 with a $15 rate for students and seniors age 62 or older. Seating will be limited, so it is desirable to use the Eventbrite event page for purchasing tickets. The Early Bird rate on that site is $15 for general admission, and $12 for students and seniors. The site will also allow purchasers to use the Promo Code “SIMM5” for another 5% discount. Masks will be welcome inside the Hall, and proof of vaccination and booster shots is highly recommended. It goes without saying (but still needs to be said) that anyone feeling ill should not try to attend.
