Zhang to Return to SFS for Major Warhorse

When Xian Zhang returned to the podium of the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) this past May, the most familiar offering on her program was Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 95 (ninth) symphony in E minor, composed in 1893 and best known by its subtitle, “From the New World.” She will return at the beginning of December, presenting another “ninth symphony” from the other end of the nineteenth century. That symphony is often regarded as one of the most monumental works in the history of Western music, known for both the breadth of its content and its extended resources.
Soprano Gabriella Reyes, making her SFS Orchestral Series debut in the program being discussed (courtesy of SFS)
Readers have probably guessed by now that the symphony in Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 125 (ninth) in D minor. In my day this was usually called the “Choral” symphony, because the instrumental resources are joined in the final movement by a full chorus and four vocal soloists. As a result, this program will present the next appearance by the SFS Chorus; and the soloists will be soprano Gabriella Reyes, mezzo Kelley O’Connor, tenor Issachah Savage, and bass Reginald Smith, Jr. Reyes, Savage, and Smith will all be making Orchestral Series debuts. As is usually the case, the symphony will be the concluding offering on the program.
It will be preceded by two SFS premieres, both orchestral. The first of these will be the single-movement Opus 33 “Ballade” in A minor, composed by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor about a year after he completed his education at the Royal College of Music. This will be followed by “Emerge,” an orchestral composition by Michael Abels, who is better known for his film scores. Zhang gave the world premiere performance of this work with the New Jersey Symphony on October 20, 2021. Abels conceived this work as a story of musicians returning to their art and rediscovering the joy of making music together.
This program will be given three performances, all taking place at 7:30 p.m. at Davies Symphony Hall, on Thursday, December 1, Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3. Ticket prices range from $69 to $209. They may be purchased through a single Web page or by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000. The entrance to Davies is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
