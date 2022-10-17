The Bleeding Edge: 10/17/2022

This week’s Bleeding Edge goes back to a quieter lull. Only four events from the BayImproviser Calendar are taking place in San Francisco. Two of them have already been taken into account:
- The second LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series event of the month, taking place on Wednesday of this week
- Nathan Clevenger’s trio at the Center for New Music on Saturday
Specifics for the other two events are as follows:
Tuesday, October 18, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: Since this is the third Tuesday of the month, it must be time for Jazz at the Make-Out Room. Once again, there will be three sets, each a little over half an hour in duration. The first set will be a duo performance presented by trumpeter++ Tom Djll and inventive percussionist Suki O’Kane. They will be followed by a solo set taken by saxophonist Tom Weeks, who is both composer and improviser. The final set will be taken by the AMP Quartet, whose members are Clark Goodloe on tenor saxophone, Alan Ernst on piano, Harley White on bass, and Tony Passarell on drums. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Wednesday, October 19, 8 p.m., Adobe Books: This is being billed as a “night of cartoon elegance with impactful moments of unexpected joy.” That amounts to saying that each of the three sets is likely to have its own store of surprises. Those sets will be taken by the touring musician Free Music, Heaven's Stoneage Outhouse, and Mitch Stahlmann, who will be visiting from far-away Oakland.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, payment of $10 is desirable; and all the money collected will go directly to the performing artists. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment