SFCCO Announces Program for October

Poster design for concert being discussed (courtesy of SFCCO)
The end of next week will see the next program of new compositions prepared by the San Francisco Composers Chamber Orchestra (SFCCO). The title of the program will be Circling, reflecting an uncertainty of direction in these uncertain times. Here is the summary of the new works to be presented:
Monica Chew will mysteriously unveil a Ghost Office of evocative sounds. Then we’ll hear and see further in John Beeman’s celebratory and responsorial Awakening. Stardust’s compelling Lobelia’s Lament brings us down to earth in soulful contemplation. In line with this, Michael Cooke offers a titular 10 Circles of aleatory questions-and-answers, while Mark Alburger sets up a dizzying panoply of tradition and innovation in The Nativity According to St. Matthew, Op. 72, graced by soprano Megan Cullen as The Evangelist, with the composer portraying Herod.
This concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. The venue will be the Lakeside Presbyterian Church, located at 201 Eucalyptus Drive, just off Highway 1 near Stonestown. Tickets will be sold only at the door. General admission is $25 with a sliding scale available for students and seniors. Further information is available by calling 707-474-7273. All audience members will be required to show proof of full vaccination at the door.
