Marko Topchii’s Video to Premiere on Sunday

Ukrainian classical guitarist Marko Topchii (courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
Readers may recall that, about a month ago, I attended the video shoot for the latest Live at St. Mark’s performance presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. The performance was a solo recital by Ukrainian classical guitarist Marko Topchii. This morning Omni announced that the video will be released for its premiere viewing this coming Sunday, October 30, at noon. The YouTube Web page for this video has already been created. It will provide a “countdown” in the lower-left corner to remind viewers of when it will be available. That corner also includes a “Notify me” button.
Full program details were provided in my account of the video shoot and are still available for preparatory reading. The “bare-bones” summary of the program is as follows:
- Lute Suite in E Minor BWV 996 by Johann Sebastian Bach
- Kitsch-Music 1 by Valentin Silvestrov
- La Gran Sarabanda by Leo Brouwer
- Passacaille by Alexandre Tansman
- Étude 19 (Jondo) by Angelo Gilardino
- Comme un Hommage: Ravel by Arnaud Dumond
- Toccata by Joaquín Rodrigo
- Encore: Un Sueño en la Floresta by Agustín Barrios
The duration of this program was approximately one hour. Topchii performed on a guitar made by Julian Dammann.
