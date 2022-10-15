SFP Chamber Series to Open with Danish 4tet

The end of this month will see the beginning of the Chamber Series presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP). The Danish String Quartet, whose members are violinists Frederik Øland and Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, who share the leadership chair, violist Asbjørn Nørgaard, and cellist Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, will return to Herbst Theatre for the occasion. The title of the entire program could be Divertimenti and Quartets, since two representative instances of each of these genres will be performed.
The divertimento selections will be by composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (K. 138 in F major) and Benjamin Britten, who provided titles for the three movements of his set of three divertimenti. Those titles are “March,” “Waltz,” and “Burlesque.” Mozart will also be represented by his K. 428 quartet in E-flat major; and the third (in the key of A major) of the three quartets that Robert Schumann collected as his Opus 41 will conclude the program.
This program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26. The entrance to Herbst Theatre is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Ticket prices are $75 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $60 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $50 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. In addition, since this is the first concert of the series, subscriptions are still available to cover all four concerts. The respective prices are $260, $210, and $170.
Single tickets can also be purchased at the door as available with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Subscription orders may be placed through another SFP secure Web page or by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Single tickets may be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
