Memorial Concert for J. Jeff Badger

J. Jeff Badger singing with his fellow choristers (from his Keeper memorial Web page)
Readers may recall that Don Scott Carpenter, Music Director of San Francisco Renaissance Voices (SFRV), arranged that the entire 2021–2022 season would be presented in memory of former Executive Director J. Jeff Badger. Badger died on December 8, 2020. He had been the driving force behind SFRV and was instrumental in bringing that ensemble to my attention and facilitating my efforts to announce and cover its performances.
About a month ago I received word of a concert that will be performed later this month in Badger’s memory. This event is being planned by Susan Gundunas, one of the SFRV vocalists as well as an Artistic Advisor. On this occasion SFRV will be joined by the choir of Seventh Avenue Presbyterian Church and Badger’s friends. The performance will be co-sponsored by the church and Complete Package Performance.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. The Seventh Avenue Presbyterian Church is located at 1329 Seventh Avenue, about half a block south of the stop for the Muni N trolley line. There will be no charge for admission. Those wishing to request tickets are invited to send electronic mail to gundunas@gmail.com.
