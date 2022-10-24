The Bleeding Edge: 10/24/2022

Things are picking up again on the Bleeding Edge. They involve two events taking place at a venue that has not been cited on this site since this past May. Only one event has already been taken into account, which is Thomas Schultz’ solo piano recital at the Center for New Music on Sunday late afternoon (October 30). Ironically, all three of the new events will take place this coming Saturday (October 29); so all that is necessary is to provide the starting time and the venue as follows:
3 p.m., The Wattis Institute: Andy Meyerson will conduct a performance of “Drum Grid” by Raven Chacon. This will be a “moveable feast,” beginning at the Wattis, after which it will expand around the Potrero Hill neighborhood. Under these circumstances, there will be no charge, since everyone will be free to come and go while the performance is “Oscar Mike.” (Follow the hyperlink to decode the United States Marine Corps jargon.) The Institute is located in the Mission at 360 Kansas Street, between 16th Street and 17th Street.
4:30 p.m., The Wattis Institute: This performance will take place entirely within the Institute. More specifically, it will take place in the empty galleries during the period after one exhibit has been de-installed and the next one will be installed. The performers will be Karen Stackpole and Gino Robair, who, in their words, will be playing “all things percussive or anti-percussive.” Doors will open for the audience at 4 p.m.; and, again, there will be no charge for admission. However, masks will be required.
7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be a “live” recording session for Noertker’s Moxie, the combo led by bassist Bill Noertker performing his own compositions. Annelise Zamula will play both saxophones of different sizes and flute. Noertker’s rhythm section will also include Brett Carson on piano and Jason Levis on drums. The music to be performed has been described as “a series of odd little ditties inspired by Samuel Beckett’s odd little novel Watt.”
As in the past, this is a performance that will take place in the shop but will also be live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook. For those planning to attend “physically,” the shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Doors will open at 7:20 p.m. Admission is usually $20 in cash for the cover charge. There is also a donations Web page for those watching the live-stream. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop. Those holding reservations must claim them by 7:30 p.m. After that anyone waiting for a seat will be allowed to take what is available.
