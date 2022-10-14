Friday, October 14, 2022

LCCE to Present Program of “Divine” Sounds

The second subscription concert to be presented in the 30th anniversary season of the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) will be performed here in San Francisco in a little over a week’s time. The full title of the program is Sounds Divine: A Transcendent Concert Experience. The program will explore a variety of spiritual experiences involving mysticism and ecstasy. Three of the selections were composed in the twentieth century:

  1. Maurice Ravel’s two songs entitled Mélodies hébraïques (Hebrew songs), the first setting a text in Aramaic and the second in Yiddish
  2. The five songs in the second book of Olivier Messiaen’s Poèmes pour Mi collection, “Mi” being the nickname of the composer’s first wife Claire Delbos
  3. Arvo Pärt’s “Spiegel im Spiegel”

These will alternate with three more recent compositions:

  1. “Just a Moment” by Eric Nathan
  2. “Shouts” by T.J. Anderson
  3. “Dervish” by Errollyn Wallen

The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24. The venue will be the  San Francisco Conservatory of Music building at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Tickets are being sold for $35 with a $10 rate for students. A single Web page has been created for purchasing these tickets. The price for general admission tickets on the day of the performance will be $38.

