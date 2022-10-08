E4TT Announces 2022/23 Season Plans

The next preview of season programming for performances here in San Francisco will be devoted to Ensemble for These Times (E4TT). This will be the fifteenth anniversary season of the group, which will present five programs of music from this century and its immediate predecessor, featuring works by over 30 composers. The core members of the group are soprano and Artistic Executive Director Nanette McGuinness, cellist Abigail Monroe, pianist Margaret Halbig, and composer and Senior Artistic Advisor David Garner, whose is also a member of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) Faculty. There will also be guest performers, and the repertoire for the season will require over fifteen performing musicians. Unfortunately, only three of those events will take place within the San Francisco city limits.
Each of the programs has its own Web page on the E4TT Web site. Each of these pages provides a summary of the works to be performed, along with “preview” excepts. Each of the Web pages also provides the specific information and hyperlinks for ticket purchase. All the Web pages are hyperlinked to the date-and-time summary for each of the programs as follows:
Friday, October 21, 8 p.m., CelesTrios: The program will begin with “Celebration 15,” composed by Elena Ruehr on an E4TT commission to celebrate its fifteenth anniversary. The program will conclude with Garner’s piano trio. The remaining works on the program will also be trios composed by Tina Davidson, Arthur Gottschalk, Jonathan Bailey Holland, Yaz Lancaster, and Bohuslav Martinů. The guest artists will be violinists Otis Harriel and Mia Nardi-Huffman and cellist Doug Machiz. The performance will be curated by Old First Concerts, and Garner will give a pre-performance talk beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m., Fractured Light: This program will showcase four commissioned works by composers Juhi Bansal, inti figgis-vizueta, Tamara MacLeod, and Michael R. Smith. There will also be a San Francisco premiere performance of a recent composition by Pamela Z entitled “Only if It’s Asked For.” Garner will contribute to this program with his solo piano composition “Traveling Light.” Other composers on the program will be Salina Fisher, Angelica Negron, and Marcus Norris. The program has been prepared in collaboration with the Technology and Applied Composition (TAC) program at SFCM; and it will include the TAC student winner of its composer competition.
Saturday, June 3, 7:30 p.m., Crystal: 15th Anniversary Celebration: This will be the gala that will feature guest artists performing favorites from the past decade. There will be world premiere performances of two E4TT commissions. The first of these will be by Vivian Fung and will serve as a companion piece for her percussion composition “Shimmer,” which E4TT commissioned and premiered last season. The other will be a new piano solo by Garner. The program will include guest performances by Taylor Chan on piano, percussionist Haruka Fujii, coloratura soprano Chelsea Hollow, Mia Nardi-Huffman on violin, and Laura Reynolds on English horn.
