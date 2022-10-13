Outsound: This Month’s Second LSG Concert

Poster for next week’s LSG concert showing the Euphotic trio (Tom Djll, Cheryl Leonard, and Bryan Day) and guitarist Ernesto Diaz-Infante (courtesy of Outsound Presents)
As the Outsound Presents schedule is gradually coming back up to speed, this month will see two performances in the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series. These are scheduled on Wednesday evenings at 8 p.m., and the first offering of the month took place this past October 5. The second will take place this coming Wednesday, October 19.
Once again the evening will follow the usual two-set format with each set somewhat less than an hour in duration. The opening set will be taken by the Euphotic trio, whose members are Cheryl Leonard, Tom Djll, and Bryan Day, each of whom is well-versed in sonic experimentation. Almost exactly a month prior to this scheduled event, Leonard gave a solo performance at the Richmond Branch of the San Francisco Public Library entitled Listening at the Ocean’s Edge. She works with field recordings and amplified natural objects; and, for this performance, her sound sources will be driftwood, sand, rocks, feathers, marsh reeds, penguin bones, pine needles, and oyster shells. Djll plays trumpet with attachment to electronic gear, and Day performs on a variety of instruments of his own invention. The second set will be a solo performance of Ernesto Diaz-Infante playing his recently-composed works for solo guitar.
LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
