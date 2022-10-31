The Bleeding Edge: 10/31/2022

In the spirit of Halloween, this week will serve up a large bag of treats. Ironically, none of treats will be available until tomorrow, after Halloween has given way to November. However, as they say, it’s the thought that counts; and this week’s Bleeding Edge schedule will provide food for thought in abundance. Only one event has been previously reported: this week’s two-set program presented by the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series this coming Wednesday, November 2. Specifics for all other events are as follows:
Tuesday, November 1, 7:30 p.m., Audium Theater: Performances in this venue usually involve listening to recordings projected through 176 loudspeakers in total darkness. However, this particular evening will be an “all-acoustic show” performed by the four tenor saxophonists that play together under the name Battle Trance. The saxophonists themselves are Travis Laplante, Patrick Breiner, Matthew Nelson, and Jeremy Viner; and they will perform music from their new release, Green of Winter. What is particularly important about their performances are the ways in which they use circular breathing to build continuous and hypnotic waves of sound, layer multiphonics to create intricate textures, and execute blistering fast lines that seem to liquefy into each other. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission will be $30, and City Box Office has created a Web page for online purchase of tickets. Audium is located at 1616 Bush Street.
Friday, November 4, 8 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): While I have not yet received any information about a finalized schedule for the month of November, C4NM will present two concerts during the coming week. The first of these will be a concert marking the 30th Anniversary of International Recognition of the Republic of Croatia with a duo performance by Gordan Tudor on soprano saxophone and Mislav Režić alternating between classical and electric guitars. There will be no charge for admission, but a Web page has been created for making reservations. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street.
Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6, 12 p.m., Developing Environments: This year is the 50th Anniversary of Developing Environments, which has created a powerful legacy of effectively safeguarding the arts in San Francisco by providing truly affordable live-work spaces for locally-based artists. During the first weekend of November, the venue hosts an Open Studios (as in “open house”) event, inviting the public to visit and experience the efforts of those artists. One of those artists is Pamela Z, and she will be both showing her media work and giving live performances over the course of the weekend. The venue is located in the North East Mission Industrial Zone at 540 Alabama Street. There will be no charge for admission.
Saturday, November 5, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The next “bleeding edge” concert at Bird & Beckett will present Filipino-American guitarist and composer Karl Evangelista, who will present the latest installment of his Apura project. Some readers may recall that Evangelista made a video recording of a performance of this music, which took place in July of 2021 and was available for viewing for a limited time at the beginning of the following month. He will be joined by two of the performers that participated in the video shoot, Francis Wong on tenor saxophone and Lisa Mezzacappa on bass. The drummer on the video was Andrew Cyrille, but the percussionist for this latest concert will be Donald Robinson.
As in the past, this is a performance that will take place in the shop but will also be live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook. For those planning to attend “physically,” the shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Doors will open at 7:20 p.m. Admission is usually $20 in cash for the cover charge. There is also a donations Web page for those watching the live-stream. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop. Those holding reservations must claim them by 7:30 p.m. After that anyone waiting for a seat will be allowed to take what is available.
Sunday, November 6, 4 p.m., C4NM: The second event of the week at this venue will be the eighth installment in the Surround Sound Salon Series (SSSS). The program will present three recent works, each by a different composer, all performances utilizing the eight-channel surround system provided by Meyer Sound. Rivero will perform the premiere of a live composition for voice and electronics. Nathan Corder will present three pieces that focus on translational procedures, transduction, and process-based composition. Finally, Cheryl Leonard will draw upon her field recordings form Antarctica to present an eight-channel version of her 2013 composition “Meltwater.” General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students. Tickets may be purchased online through an Eventbrite event page.
