The Bleeding Edge: 10/3/2022

If last week was “relatively quiet” on the “bleeding edge,” this week will more than make up for the previous paucity. By my count there are seven events on the BayImproviser Calendar that deserve attention. Mind you, all but two of them have already received that attention! These are as follows (with the relevant hyperlinks):
- Performances at the Center for New Music on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9
- Park Jiha’s solo recital at The Lab on October 8
- The free SF Music Day marathon during the afternoon of October 9
- The Old First Concerts recital by the Wooden Fish Ensemble on the afternoon of October 9
Specifics for the remaining two events are as follows:
Wednesday, October 5, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This will follow the usual two-set format with each set somewhat less than an hour in duration. Both sets will be duo performances. The first duo will consist of Alexander Kort, who plays electric cello and viola, and Damari Lawrence, who alternates between bass and percussion. Their set will include spontaneous compositions and structured improvisations. The second set will be taken by saxophonist Phillip Greenlief and Adriana Camacho Torres on bass. Camacho is based in Mexico City and came to San Francisco to perform with Greenlief and drummer Scott Amendola in their Trio Paz improvisation gig at Bird and Beckett Books and Records this past Saturday evening. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Saturday, October 8, 8 p.m., Adobe Books: This will be a three-set program. Leila Abdul-Rauf will lead with improvisations on voice, trumpet, and electronics. She will be followed by a duo improvisation with Ed Lloyd on bass and Ross Hoyt alternating between guitar and piano. The final set will be taken by Albert Yeh performing on modular synthesis gear.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, payment of $10 is desirable; and all the money collected will go directly to the performing artists. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
