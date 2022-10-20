Dr. John’s Final Studio Album

One of the things I liked best about David Simon’s Treme series was the abundant attention he gave to the New Orleans music scene. That turned out to be the first occasion when I could sit there and listen attentively to performances by Dr. John (Malcolm John Rebennack Jr.), who died on June 6, 2019. A little less than a month ago, Rounder Records released his final studio album; and, while his music was not quite in my wheelhouse, I felt that a bit of reflection was in order.
The album in entitled Things Happen That Way, and its production was cut short by the heart attack that ended Rebennack’s life. Fortunately, the album was completed through the efforts of his eldest daughter, Karla Pratt. Ironically, the repertoire was a departure from Rebennack’s usual repertoire, because he had always wanted to make a country and western album.
As a result, the album features guest artists that guided Rebennack in his venture into a new genre. The most important of those guests was Willie Nelson, who was joined by his own son Lukas. Willie himself is on the third track singing “Gimme That Old Time Religion” with Rebennack. As Ken Ehrlich wrote in the liner notes, “You just don’t get a Dr. John album without going to church somewhere along the way.” The other featured guest is Aaron Neville, singing “End Of The Line” with Rebennack.
My encounter with this album was pretty much accidental. However, encountering Dr. John’s name triggered fond memories. I guess things happen that way.
