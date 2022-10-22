SFP: Four Debut Recitals Before End of Year

Some readers may have noticed that I have been taking several different approaches to grouping concerts being presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP). Regardless of any of the past categories I have utilized, I felt it would be useful to inform readers that, over the coming two months, SFP will be presenting four debut recitals. Since these cut across the different subscription categories, there will not be any “group approach” to ticketing; but I am not suggesting that all four of these events will appeal to the preferences of all readers! This is just an alternative perspective that may draw some to experience the event. All performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Specifics are as follows:
Tuesday, November 8, Herbst Theatre: British pianist Danny Driver will make his Bay Area debut as the second artist to perform in the Shenson Piano Series. He has prepared a program of mostly French works. This will include four moderately short compositions by Gabriel Fauré, two by Lili Boulanger, the third of the five pieces that Maurice Ravel collected under the title Miroirs, “Une barque sure l’océan” (a boat on the ocean), and an extended composition by César Franck, his Opus 18 collection of prelude, chorale, and fugue movements. The program will then conclude with the 1852 edition of Robert Schumann’s Opus 13 set of variations, published under the revised title Études en forme de variations (études in the form of variations).
The entrance to Herbst Theatre is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. Ticket prices are $65 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $55 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $45 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. Single tickets can also be purchased at the door as available with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors.
Saturday, November 19, Herbst Theater: The next Shenson Piano Series offering will be performed by two pianists, Adam Tendler and Jenny Lin. Their program has a title: PHILIP GLASS MIXTAPE: In Celebration of the Composer’s 85th. This will include a selection of works for solo piano as well as Glass’ “Four Movements for Two Pianos.” In addition, there will be a world premiere performance of selections from Glass’ score for Les Enfants Terrible in a two-piano version arranged jointly by Tendler and Lin. Ticketing will be the same as for Driver’s recital but with a different secure Web page for online purchases.
Thursday, December 1, Herbst Theatre: The Great Artists and Ensembles Series will begin with the debut of the Junction Trio, whose members have previously given solo recitals. Those performers are violinist Stefan Jackiw, pianist Conrad Tao, and cellist Jay Campbell. The second half of the program will be devoted to Ravel’s piano trio in A minor, while the first half will present Charles Ives’ piano trio. The program will begin with Tao’s “Eventide.” Ticket prices are $70 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $60 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $50 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page.
Saturday, December 3, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: The Guitar Series, presented in partnership with the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, will begin with a program shared by two guitarists, each specializing in a different Spanish style. Andrea González Caballero will begin the program with selections from the Spanish guitar repertoire. These will include three short pieces by Regino Sainz de la Maza, two preludes by Francisco Tárrega, and eight of the movements from Federico Moreno Torroba’s Castillos de España collection, as well as a set of arrangements for guitar prepared by Carles Trepat. In the second half of the program Grisha Goryachev will lead the audience on a journey through the flamenco repertoire. St. Mark’s is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the intersection with Franklin Street. Ticket prices are $65 (downstairs) and $55 (upstairs); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page.
