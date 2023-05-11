Eric Shifrin Will Sing with the Cadillac Piano

Eric Shifrin giving a previous performance at the Cadillac Hotel (from the Bandcamp Web page for Shifrin’s Live at the Cadillac Hotel album)
This month’s Concerts at the Cadillac will feature a solo performance by Eric Shifrin. He will take over the meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand, adding his own vocal work when appropriate. This will be a program based on classic American standards given jazz improvisations to mark Shifrin’s particular take on the repertoire. The Cadillac Hotel is but one of the many venues in San Francisco where he has performed; and, in the past, his primary gig was as house pianist at the Fairmont Hotel.
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. one week from tomorrow on Friday, May 19. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
