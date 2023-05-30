Kronos Quartet to Present 8th Festival Next Month

In a little less than a month’s time, the Kronos Quartet of violinists David Harrington and John Sherba, violist Hank Dutt, and cellist Paul Wiancko will present its eighth annual music festival. The performances will take place from Thursday, June 22, through Saturday, June 24. The venue will again be the SFJAZZ Center, with three evening concert programs being held in Miner Auditorium and two Kronos Lab offerings in the Joe Henderson Lab, both on Saturday afternoon. There will also be a Family Concert, which will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, taking place in Miner Auditorium.
This year’s program will be distinguished by the presence of three additional highly innovative string quartets, the Aizuri Quartet, the Attacca Quartet, and the Friction Quartet. (In other words, the festival will present a quartet of quartets!) In addition, one of the Kronos Lab concerts will provide a platform for student ensembles from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. There will also be three special guests, guitarist Rafiq Bhatia, Soo Yeon Lyuh playing haegeum, and Victoria Shen, a sound artist, who makes her own instruments.
Kronos has created a single Web page with up-to-date information summarizing performances in both Minor Auditorium and the Joe Henderson Lab. It is structured with a series of five tabs for the three evening concerts, the morning Family Concert, and the two Kronos Labs. Ticketing will again be handled by the SFJAZZ Center on a performance-by-performance basis. There will be reserved seating for all three of the evening concerts with prices ranging from $20 to $65. The Henderson events at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. will be general admission at no charge. Tickets for the Family Concert will be sold for $10 and $20. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 866-920-5299 or by visiting the Box Office on the ground floor of the SFJAZZ Center. The SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street.
