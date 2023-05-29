The Bleeding Edge: 5/29/2023

This week’s article will be a bit different. Since there will be a Center for New Music event at the beginning of this month, it seems appropriate to account for the entire month, as I have done in past “busy weekend” articles. This is one way of “setting the balance,” since this week’s activities involve only one event already reported, the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble performance of Starry Night. The remainder of this week’s extended account is as follows:
Friday, June 2, 6:30 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): Vishnu R will present a program entitled Strings Beyond Borders. His own specialty is the performance of plucked-string instruments with an international take on how cultures around the world have appropriated instruments such as lutes and guitars. His repertoire includes music from his native India, as well as Spanish music and jazz, both composed and improvised. He will be joined by Frank Martin on both keyboards and synthesizers and Jim Owen playing percussion instruments from around the world. Tickets will be on sale for $20 with a $15 rate for students and C4NM members. For those that do not yet know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Masks are still required for all in attendance, and those in the audience are required to show proof of vaccination. Furthermore, since those pandemic conditions still prevail, the audience capacity will be reduced; so purchasing tickets early through an Eventbrite event page is desirable. The remaining events of the month will be as follows with Eventbrite hyperlinks attached to the date and time of each the performances:
- Saturday, June 10, 7:30 p.m.: Brent Miller will perform as HARJOalone. This will be a solo electric guitar performance that explores volume density, and timbre as meditation. These will be expressed through a recently completed composition entitled “Meditation: Ritual Offering,” consisting of eight movements as follows: “Breath 1,” “Call to Ceremony,” “Visualization 1” “Breath 2,” “Visualization 2,” “Affirmation,” “Breath 3,” “Gratitude.” Tickets will be on sale for $15 with a $10 rate for members and students.
- Sunday, June 11, 4 p.m.: Pianist Daniel Colalillo, currently based in New York City, will present a solo recital entitled New Sounds? He will survey music written in the last 45 years by composers including John Adams, Lowell Liebermann, John Corigliano Joan Tower, Erkki Sven Tüür, George Walker. He will also give West Coast premiere performances of works by Stephanie Ann Boyd, Haralabos Stafylakis, and James G Lindsay. Tickets will be on sale for $15 with a $10 rate for members and students.
- Saturday,
June 24, 7:30 p.m.: Five by
Five will be a program of five new compositions scored for flute, clarinet,
violin, cello, piano, and voice. The contributing composers will be John Beeman
(“Sprites”), Steve Mobia (“Fissures”), Alan Crossman (selections from “The
Sleepless Beauty”), Alden Jenks (a cycle based on poems by Akiko Yosano), and
Davide Verotta (“Five Movements for Small Ensemble”). The performers will be
Stephen Zielinski (clarinet), Jessie Nucho
(flute), Maki Ishii Sowash (violin), Vicky Ehrlich (cello), Keisuke Nakagoshi
(piano), and Shauna Fallihee (Soprano), conducted by Steed Cowart.
Friday, June 2, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore
& Gallery: The next
performance will present the quartet of Jessica Ackerley (guitar), Phillip
Greenlief (woodwinds), Danishta Rivero-Castro
(voice, electronics) and Jacob Felix Heule. They will perform two sets of
improvised music. The entire concert will be recorded for an upcoming release.
The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th
Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge
for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, June 3, 7:30
p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The Erik Jekabson Quartet will present an evening of
standards and originals from four major local musicians. Jekabson will alternate
between trumpet and flugelhorn. Rhythm will be provided by Dave MacNab
(guitar), Dan Feiszli (bass), and Jason Lewis (drums). Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a
short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The price
of admission is $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited
number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made
by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours,
which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Because this is a
Saturday evening performance, it will probably be live-streamed for remote
viewing through both Facebook and YouTube.
