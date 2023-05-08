The Bleeding Edge: 5/8/2023

The offerings will be a bit more modest during the coming week. There are only two events that have been previously taken into account. They are both on the same Web page but involve different venues:
- The improvised emotive chamber music by Sarah Grace Graves, Ron Heglin, and Ric Louchard at the Center for New Music at 8 p.m. on May 12
- The Old First Concerts presentation of Earplay at 7:30 p.m. on May 15
Specifics for the remaining events are as follows:
Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m., Exploratorium: Shapeshifters will join forces with After Dark Thursday Nights in a program entitled Stitching the Future with Clues, which will be presented in the Kanbar Forum. This will be an expanded cinema presentation involving text, animation, performance, and editing by Allison Leigh Holt, video synthesis by Kit Young, and sound by electronic musician Amma Ateria. The event will be followed by Holt engaging in a discussion with neuroscientist Clifford Saron.
After Dark events are “adults only” offerings. The Exploratorium is located at Pier 15 on the Embarcadero, across from the intersection with Green Street. All tickets are on sale for $19.95. Admission is only for those age 18 or over. Tickets may be purchased in advance from the Web page for this event. Seating in the Kanbar Forum is relatively limited (150 seats) and will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis.
Friday, May 12, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Once again, curator David Boyce will give a multi-reed performance of his own, probably with one or more guest players that have not yet been identified. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, May 13, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Reed player Matt Renzi will lead his quartet, whose other members are Daveed Behroozi on piano, JoshuaThurston-Milgrom on bass, and Tim Bulkley on drums. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The price of admission has not yet been posted on the Web site, but it is usually about $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Because this is a Saturday evening performance, it will probably be live-streamed for remote viewing through both Facebook and YouTube.
Monday, May 15, 8 p.m., The Chapel: It is likely that, by now, most readers know that I tend to avoid this venue because I am not up to the prevailing noise level. However, one of the major champions of free jazz (and colleague of free jazz pioneer Cecil Taylor) is the bassist William Parker. Parker will be making a rare West Coast tour to debut his New Heart Trio, whose other members are drummer William Hooker and saxophonist Isaiah Collier. The Chapel will be hosting this San Francisco debut, and any other efforts towards noise on that evening will probably be blown out of the water. General admission will be $40, and The Chapel has created a Web page for purchasing tickets. For those unfamiliar with the venue, it is located in the Mission at 777 Valencia Street, just north of the northeast corner of 19th Street.
