LIEDER ALIVE!’s 2023/24 Liederabend Series

Yesterday morning LIEDER ALIVE! Founder and Director Maxine Bernstein announced the programs to be performed during its twelfth annual Liederabend Series, which will run from November of 2023 through May of 2024. Beginning with the Season Opening Celebration, there will be four recitals scheduled for the coming season. As in the past the recitals will take place at 5 p.m. on a Sunday evening. While not all of the specifics have been finalized, here is an account of what has been planned thus far:
November 5: Baritone Simon Barrad will perform art songs by Robert Schumann and Hugo Wolf, along with an Odyssey of Ukrainian songs; he will be accompanied at the piano by Kseniia Polstiankina Barrad.
December 10: Mezzo Alice Chung will be accompanied by Peter Grünberg at the piano for a performance of Gustav Mahler’s Rückert-Lieder collection, along with a selection of Italian arias; violist Paul Yarbrough will appear as a special guest artist.
February 4: Soprano Yuji Bae will perform art songs by Franz Liszt, Richard Strauss, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and Sergei Rachmaninoff, accompanied at the piano by Paul Schrage.
May 5: Grünberg will return to the keyboard, this time accompanying bass-baritone Christian Pursell in Ludwig van Beethoven’s An die Ferne Geliebte along with a selection of songs by Franz Schubert on two themes: spring and animals.
All performances will be held at the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Subscriptions for the full series will be $200 for reserved seating at all concerts and $100 for general admission. There will also be a special $65 subscription rate for students, seniors, and working artists. All of these options may be purchased online from a single Eventbrite event page. Single tickets for all concerts are $80 for reserved seating, $40 for general admission and a $25 discounted rate for students, seniors, and working artists. These may also be purchased in advance through Eventbrite using the hyperlinks attached to the dates for each of the concerts.
