Other Minds to Host Ghost Ensemble Visit

Members of Ghost Ensemble (photograph by Muyassar Kurdi, from the Other Minds electronic mail announcement for the concert being discussed)
The latest (eighteenth) program to be presented by Other Minds in its Latitudes series will be a visit from New York by Ghost Ensemble. The group’s About Web page states that it “fosters groundbreaking music that blurs borders of genre, style, and scene, expanding our perceptual horizons through shared immersive experience.” Its primary focus is with living composers; and, since its formation it 2021, it has commissioned 34 new works by “a diverse range of highly original composers who share a belief in music’s potential for individual and community transformation.”
The “core” of this group is a nonet whose members are Margaret Lancaster (flute), Sky Macklay (oboe), Ben Richter (accordion), Lucia Stavros (harp), Chris Nappi (percussion), Martine Thomas (viola), Tyler J. Borden (cello), James Ilgenfritz (contrabass), and Kyle Motl (contrabass), along with Carl Bettendorf serving as conductor. Frequent collaborators include flutist Alice Jones, violists Cassia Streb and Carrie Frey, cellists Laura Cetilia and Lester St. Louis, and bassist Rebekah Griffin Greene. Two of the core performers have also contributed to the repertoire with works that will be performed here in San Francisco. Those works are “Harmonifriends” by Macklay and “Rewild” by Richter. The program will begin with “interius/exterius” by Catherine Lamb.
The performance of this program will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. The venue will be the St John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, located in the Mission at 1661 15th Street, between Mission Street and Valencia Street. Ticketing for this event is Pay What You Can, with a suggested ticket price of $20 per person. Payment can be made in advance through the Other Minds Donation Web page.
No comments:
Post a Comment