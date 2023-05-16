LIEDER ALIVE! to Conclude Season with Cell

Cellist Oliver Herbert, pianist Carlos Ágreda, and soprano Esther Rayo (courtesy of LIEDER ALIVE!)
The vocalist for the final recital in LIEDER ALIVE’s 2022/23 season will be soprano Esther Rayo. Her pianist will be Carlos Ágreda. However, what will make this recital different from other recitals is that the two of them will be joined by cellist Oliver Herbert. Rayo will be the vocal soloist in a performance of the fifth of the nine Bachianas Brasileiras compositions by Heitor Villa-Lobos. This two-movement work was originally scored for soprano and an orchestra of cellos. However, the instrumental accompaniment will be rearranged by Ágreda for a single cello and piano. Both of them will also accompany Rayo in an assortment of South American songs.
This program will take place on Sunday, May 28. The performance will begin at 5 p.m., and doors will open at 4:30 p.m. As usual, the venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Tickets are being handled through an Eventbrite event page. $80 seats are available for the VIP Reserved section. General Admission is $40 with a $25 rate for students, seniors, and working artists.
No comments:
Post a Comment