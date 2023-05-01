Monday, May 1, 2023

The Bleeding Edge: 5/1/2023

This will be a relatively busy week. However, because most of the events will be taking place during the weekend, they have already been accounted for in the latest “busy weekend” article.  Those events are preceded by a special program for the first Outsound Presents LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series event. The full list of already reported events is as follows:

As usual, the above hyperlinks lead to further information.

The one remaining event will be taking place at The Great American Music Hall, which usually does not venture out onto the bleeding edge. However, that venue will be hosting a residency of guitarist Bill Frisell. He will present a program entitled FOUR which (as expected) will involve three other musicians: Johnathan Blake (drummer), Gerald Clayton (piano), and Gregory Tardy (saxophone). The venue is located at 859 O’Farrell Street, between Polk Street and Larkin Street. The event will begin a 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, with doors opening at 7 p.m. A Web page has been created for purchasing tickets in advance: $58 for general admission and $70 for premium seating in the Gold Circle.

