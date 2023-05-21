Omni to Stream Remainder of Dukić Recital

Readers may recall that classical guitarist Zoran Dukić performed a solo Dynamite Guitars recital, presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, at the end of this past January. The first half of that recital was then released as a streamed video in the Live from St. Mark’s series at the end of this past March. This morning Omni announced that the remainder of the program will be available for streaming one week from today.
The first half of the recital concluded with three compositions by Astor Piazzolla. His music will also be performed on the new video with the selection of “Oblivion” in an arrangement by Roland Dyens. This was preceded by three selections, beginning with Dušan Bogdanović’s “Lament” followed by “Choro da Saudade” and “Caazapá,” both by Agustín Barrios. The program concluded with Cinema Paradiso by Stephen Goss, a suite of six movements, each evocative of some aspect of cinematic history.
The program concluded with a single encore. This was Duke Ellington’s “Melancholia.” When I previously wrote about this recital, I conjectured that Dukić himself had provided the solo guitar arrangement. I am now happy to report that my conjecture was correct!
This new video will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The premiere will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 28. The YouTube Web page for viewing has already been created. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
