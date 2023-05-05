New Century Chamber Orchestra: 2023–2024

Yesterday the New Century Chamber Orchestra (NCCO) and its Music Director Daniel Hope announced plans for the 2023–2024 season’s five concerts to be performed in San Francisco at four different venues. Each of the events has taken its own approach to imaginative programming. With one exception, all concerts will be conducted by Music Director and Concertmaster Daniel Hope. Date, time, and location specifics are as follows:
Friday, November 3, and Saturday, November 4, 7:30 p.m., Cowell Theater: The program for these dates, entitled Visitations, has been prepared for participation in the California Festival: A Celebration of New Music. The “new music” for the occasion will be the world premiere of “Doña Sebastiana” (Lady Death), scored for solo violin and string ensemble. This work was composed by Nicolás Lell Benavides, who happens to be an alumnus of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), on an NCCO commission.
Sunday, December 17, 3:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: This will be a holiday offering entitled Christmas Ornaments. The seasonal offering will include the eighth of the twelve concerti grossi that Arcangelo Corelli collected in his Opus 6, often referred to as the “Christmas concerto.” Corelli’s baroque offering will be coupled with a less familiar classical composition, a trumpet concerto in E-flat major by the eighteenth-century Czech composer Johann Baptist Georg Neruda.
Friday, January 19, and Saturday, January 20, 7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall: This program, entitled Sonic Ecosystems, will be presented in partnership with SFCM, which will host the performance. This is the program that will be conducted by Guest Leader and Concertmaster Alexi Kenney. The program will feature recent compositions by Angélica Negrón (“Marejada”), Aaron Jay Kernis (“Musica Celestis”), and Gabriela Smith (selections from her Desert Ecology).
Friday, March 8, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 9, 3 p.m., Presidio Theatre: Cellist Sterling Elliott will be the featured soloist in a performance of Joseph Haydn’s HobokenVIIb/1 (first) cello concerto in C major. The title of the program will be Playing with Structure; and the “classical form” of the concerto will “rub shoulders” with other structures composed by Haydn’s contemporary Christoph Willibald Gluck and twentieth-century composers Igor Stravinsky and Ernest Bloch.
Saturday, May 4, 3 p.m., Presidio Theatre: The title of the final program will be Love and War. The featured soloist will be pianist Awadagin Pratt, performing “Grass,” a “poem” by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson scored for piano, strings, and percussion. This will be a twentieth-century program, whose other composers will be Florence Price, David Diamond, and Leonard Bernstein. The Price offering will be Paul Bateman’s arrangement for violin and strings of “Adoration.”
NCCO has created a Web page for all of the subscription options that are now on sale. Prices range from $54 to $315. Subscriptions can also be purchased by calling 415-357-1111 and asking for extension 303. Single tickets will be sold by City Box Office beginning on September 4. Prices range from $30 to $70.
