LCCE to Conclude Season with World Premiere

The Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) will conclude its 2022–2023 season with a program entitled Starry Night. As might be guessed, the program will include Arnold Schoenberg’s Opus 4 string sextet entitled “Verklärte Nacht” (transfigured night). In addition, flutist Stacey Pelinka will be soloist in “Night of South Winds,” a new flute concerto by Josiah Catalan. The other works on the program will be “Bedtime Stories” by Nina Shekhar and “Sleepless Night,” by Bay Area composer Marty Rokeach.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5. The venue will be the San Francisco Conservatory of Music building at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Tickets are being sold for $35 with a $10 rate for students. A Web page has been created for purchasing both categories of tickets. The charge for tickets purchased at the door will be $38 with a $15 rate for students.
