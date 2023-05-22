The Bleeding Edge: 5/22/2023

This may well be the quietest week I have encountered since I began running these Bleeding Edge columns. (I may have encountered a week or two when there was no activity at all; but, as many know, searching for the absence of something is no easy matter!) The fact is that there is only one new event this week, which is the latest Friday evening installment curated by David Boyce at the Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery this coming May 26 beginning at 7 p.m. Those who “know the drill” probably already know that the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Bukas performers Lewis Jordan, Andrew Cyrille,Karl Evangelista, and Rei Scampavia
The only other event has already been reported. This will be the premiere of guitarist Karl Evangelista’s Bukas, which amounts to a “sequel” to Apura, which was performed in July of 2021. The premiere performance will take place near the end of this month on Saturday, May 27, at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. The venue will be The Lab, which is located at 2948 16th Street in the Mission, a short walk from the intersection with Mission Street. I have been informed that only a limited number of seats remain, but the RSVP Web page still appears to be active. Readers interested in attending should bear in mind that sooner is much better than later!
