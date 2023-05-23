Gabriela Lena Frank’s First Opera Coming to SFO

Most readers probably know by now that the remainder of the Centennial Season of the San Francisco Opera (SFO) will take place between June 3 and July 1. This will include new productions of three full-length operas. As has already been reported in a “busy weekend” article, two of those operas will receive their first performances on June 3 and 4, respectively: Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly and Richard Strauss’ Die Frau ohne Schatten.
The third opera will be the first opera composed by Gabriela Lena Frank, who is based in the Bay Area. The title of the opera is El último sueño de Frida y Diego (the last dream of Frida and Diego), the names being those of the visionary painter Frida Kahlo and the muralist Diego Rivera, who was also Kahlo’s husband. This opera was given its world premiere performance by the San Diego Opera this past October, and SFO will present its local premiere.
Frida Kahlo’s encounter with Death in the underworld (photograph by Karli Cadel, courtesy of the San Diego Opera)
It would be fair to say that the narrative for the libretto by Nilo Cruz takes the Orpheus myth as its point of departure, suggesting that the scheduling of the San Francisco Opera (SFO) production of Christoph Willibald Gluck’s Orpheus and Eurydice for the past fall season was more than a coincidence. The opera takes place in 1957, three years after Kahlo’s death, making her the Eurydice of the narrative, so to speak. Rivera’s last wish is to see Kahlo one last time, and the underworld answers that wish with the “last dream” of the opera’s title.
The Mexican baritone and Adler alumnus Alfredo Daza will sing the role of Rivera. Kahlo will be portrayed by mezzo Daniela Mack, also an Adler alumnus. This will be her debut in that role, while Daza performed in the world premiere in San Diego. The “answer of the underworld” is embodied in the persona of Catrina, the Keeper of the Dead. That role will be sung by Chilean soprano Yaritza Véliz, who will be making her SFO debut. Staging will be directed by Lorena Maza, and the conductor will be Roberto Kalb. Both of them will be making there respective SFO debuts.
Like Die Frau ohne Schatten, Frank’s opera will be given five performances. Four of them will take place 7:30 p.m. on June 13, 17, 22, and 30, and the 2 p.m. performance will take place on June 25. Ticket prices range from $26 to $464; and, depending on location, there is a facility fee of either $2 or $3 per ticket. All tickets may be purchased in the outer lobby of the War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue or by calling the Box Office at 415-864-3330. Box Office hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. There is also a Web page with hyperlinks for purchasing tickets for all eight of the performances. Readers should be aware that there is a high demand for tickets to this production. As of this writing, that Web page states that the best availability for tickets will be for the June 22 and June 30 performances. In addition, there will be a livestream beginning at 7:30 p.m. on June 22. The charge will be $27.50, and it may be purchased through a separate Web page.
