Next GCMP Event will be a House Concert

This month will see the next recital by the Greek Chamber Music Project (GCMP), prepared by its Director (and flutist) Ellie Falaris Ganelin. The title of the program will be Sky, Send Me a Bird, and it will be a duo performance by Ganelin with pianist and vocalist Mary-Victoria Voutsas. The selections will feature the music of legends Manos Hadjidakis and Mikis Theodorakis, as well as living composers Christos Hatzis, Evangelos Kokkoris, and Michael Malis.
The San Francisco performance of this program will be an in-person Groupmuse Concert. It will be held on Friday, May 19, in Cole Valley; and, as is the case with Groupmuse events, specifics are not provided until reservations have been confirmed. As of this writing, the Web page for this event specifies that there will be 25 spots for attendance, twenty of which are still available. There will be a $5 fee for making a reservation and a charge of $20 (or more) for the event itself. In addition, there will be a live-stream from a house concert in Berkeley, which will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21; and YouTube has already created the Web page for the event.
