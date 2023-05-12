SFBC to Conclude Season with BWV 232

The opening measures of the “Et incarnatus est” movement of BWV 232 (from the Wikipedia page of BWV 232, public domain)
In a little over a week, the San Francisco Bach Choir (SFBC), led by Artistic Director Magen Solomon, will conclude its 2022–2023 season of concerts in San Francisco. After the diverse offerings of the first two programs, the final offering will be devoted entirely to Johann Sebastian Bach with a performance of his BWV 232 setting of the Latin Mass text. Instrumental support will be provided by the Jubilate Orchestra playing period instruments. Vocal soloists will be sopranos Michele Kennedy and Morgan Balfour, mezzo Shauna Fallihee, tenor David Kurtenbach Rivera, and baritone Curtis Streetman.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. The venue will be Calvary Presbyterian Church, located at 2515 Fillmore Street on the northwest corner of Jackson Street. Ticket prices will be $40 for general admission and $35 for seniors (age 62 and older). In addition there is a $15 rate for students with valid identification. All those under eighteen will be admitted without charge through will-call or tickets printed at home. There will also be a “Video Option” with a charge of $25. Those holding tickets to the “physical” performances (except for students) will also be provided with video access for subsequent viewing. The SFBC Web site has created a single Web page for all of these options.
