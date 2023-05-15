The Bleeding Edge: 5/15/2023

This will be another busy week. However, of the nine events taking place within the city limits of San Francisco, only three have not yet been taken into account on this site. Furthermore, three of the events that have already been reported are on the same Web page that was cited in last week’s Bleeding Edge summary:
- The Old First Concerts performances by Earplay at 7:30 p.m. this evening (May 15) and pianist Ting Luo’s New Arts Collaboration at 8 p.m. on May 19
- The electronic music performances by r beny and George Hurd at the Center for New Music at 7 p.m. on May 20
That leaves another three performances previously reported in other articles:
- Bassist William Parker’s debut of his New Heart Trio at The Chapel this evening at 8 p.m.
- The Ghost Ensemble’s visit from New York presented by Other Minds at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. on May 18
- This month’s SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series concert hosted by Outsound Presents at the Musician’s Union Hall at 7:30 p.m. on May 21
Specifics for the remaining events are as follows:
Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: Apparently, it is now “official” that the Monday Make-Out will be known as Jazz at the Make-Out Room. The program will go back to its usual three sets. The opening set will be a solo by Andrew Jamieson. He will be followed by the Saki Minamimoto quartet, whose members are trumpeter Ian Carey, Mark Clifford on vibraphone, Safa Shokrai on bass, and drummer Jon Arkin. They have planned their set around selections from the Kenny Wheeler Songbook. The final set will be taken by a less conventional quartet, since the bass line will be performed by cellist Ben Davis. Two reed players will fill the upper register: saxophonist Raffi Garabedian and clarinetist Ben Goldberg. The remaining member of the quartet will be trombonist Danny Lubin-Laden. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, May 19, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Once again, curator David Boyce will give a multi-reed performance of his own, probably with one or more guest players that have not yet been identified. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Sunday, May 21, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This will be a bi-coastal trio performance with Dan Clucas based in Los Angeles. He plays both trumpet and cornet, as well as violin. Bass will be taken by Kyle Motl, who is based in New York City. Percussion will be provided by Nathan Hubbard, who also builds instruments of his own invention. All three of the trio members contribute their own compositions to the repertoire. As already mentioned, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street; and admission will be by donation.
No comments:
Post a Comment