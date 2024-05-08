Alchemist Jazz Quintet Coming to Mr. Tipple’s

News about jazz performances taking place at Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club continues to be a “sometime thing.” Fortunately, I seem to be on the mailing lists of at least a few of the practicing artists here in San Francisco. So at least some of the news that the club itself overlooks still comes to my attention.
Alchemist Quintet members Greg German, Ted Burik, Michele Walther, John Kiskaddon, and Greg German (from the Mr. Tipple’s event page)
Such is the case with the Alchemist Quintet. This is a bit of a departure from the usual jazz quintet, since one of the front-line players is violinist Michele Walther. She is joined on the front line by saxophonist Doug Pet. Rhythm is provided by John Kiskaddon on piano, bassist Ted Burik, and Greg German on drums.
The quintet will perform 45-minute two sets on Wednesday, May 22nd, the first beginning at 7:30 p.m. and the second beginning an hour later at 8:30 p.m. For those that do not already know, Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. The Fat Cat provides dim sum food, which includes hot dumplings and Hong Kong waffles. Drinks are available from a full bar. Both food and drink may be purchased separately from the admission fee. Tickets for admission may be purchased through the above hyperlinks attached to the start times.
