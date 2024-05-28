Coming to Omni: Rodrigo on Three Guitars

This coming Sunday the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will release its next OMNI on-Location video. Those that have followed this site for some time probably know by now that these releases usually offer unique perspectives on both repertoire and the settings in which the selections are performed. The new release will present a performance of a new arrangement of one of the most familiar compositions for guitar, the “Concierto de Aranjuez” by the Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo.
Marcin Dylla, Ewa Jablczynska, and Dariusz Kupinski (photograph provided by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
The concerto was arranged for three guitars by Dariusz Kupinski. He and Ewa Jablczynska perform as the Kupinski Guitar Duo, and they will be joined by Marcin Dylla. Some readers may recall that, in December of 2022, Omni released a video of this trio performing Kupinski’s arrangement of the guitar concerto by Heitor Villa-Lobos.
YouTube has already created the Web page for this new video, and it will be available for viewing any time after 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 2.
No comments:
Post a Comment