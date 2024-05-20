The Bleeding Edge: 5/20/2024

This week will be both relatively quiet and well-balanced between new announcements and previously reported events. More specifically, there are three performances in each of those categories. The events that have already been reported are as follows:
- Old First Concerts will conclude the month with the New Conversations program presented by the Earplay ensemble this evening.
- Audium will continue its performances of The Depths on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Those three events will be complemented by three new offerings as follows:
Tuesday, May 21, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: Once again, Jazz at the Make-Out Room will present three sets of adventurous performances. The first set will be led by reed virtuoso Jaroba. While I have been used to listening to his solo gigs, on this occasion he will be joined by saxophonist Steve Munger and Paul Winstanley on bass. The second set, which will begin at 7:45 p.m., will be taken by the WAG trio, whose initials identify three reed players, Cory Wright, Steve Adams, and Philip Greenlief. All of the selections were have been composed by Greenlief. The final set, beginning at 8:30 p.m., will be taken by guitarist David Lechuga with other performers yet to be announced. As usual, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, May 24, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week Other Dimensions in Sound, curated by reed player David Boyce, will present a performance by The Living Room. Unfortunately, no further information has been provided. Whether or not that performance will have anything to do with John Cage’s percussion composition “Living Room Music” will be left for the listener to decide! The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, May 24, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Saxophonist Rent Romus will lead a performance by his Spirit Quintet. The other members are guitarist Jakob Pek, who will probably alternate between front line and rhythm, Brett Carson on piano, drummer Eli Knowles, and Quinn Gerard on bass. For those that do not already know, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The information provided by the venue is more limited than usual, but the price of admission will probably be $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Since this is a Friday, it is likely that there will be a live stream available through YouTube. Those interested in that possibility should consult the Bird & Beckett home page on the YouTube Web site.
No comments:
Post a Comment