The Bleeding Edge: 5/13/2024

This week involves a generous number of previously reported events. Indeed, even the number of venues is generous as follows:
- The Luggage Store Gallery will host the latest Outsound Presents installment in its Luggage Store Creative Music Series on Wednesday evening.
- Audium will present two more performances of The Depths on Friday and Saturday evenings.
- The Lab will host multi-set performances on Friday and Saturday evenings.
- The Center for New Music will present performances on Friday and Saturday evenings, followed by the monthly installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S on Sunday at noon.
- Earplay will present its New Conversations program at Old First Presbyterian Church on Monday, one week from today.
The remaining three events are distributed across an “extended weekend” at four different venues as follows:
Friday, May 17, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s installment of Other Dimensions in Sound, curated by reed player David Boyce, will be devoted entirely to the Sink Head Trio, whose members are clarinetist Ben Goldberg, Ben Davis on cello, and drummer Jordan Glenn. As seems to have been overlooked over the last couple of week, this venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, May 18, 2 p.m., San Francisco Public Library, Golden Gate Valley Branch: The next concert to be presented by this library branch will be performed by two members of the Wooden Fish Ensemble, violinist Terrie Baune and Ellen Ruth Rose on viola. They will present to compositions by Hyo-shin Na, “The Sway of the Branch” and “Weaving Variations.” Na will introduce the performance with commentary on both of these work. The venue is located at 1801 Green Street; and, as usual, there will be no charge for admission.
Maria BC (from the event page for the performance of Forest Scenes)
Sunday, May 19, Gray Area Art And Technology: This will be a performance of Forest Scenes, a song cycle composed and performed by vocalists Maria BC, who will perform with cellist MIZU. All tickets are priced at $25. (The “Early Bird” rate has expired.) Gray Area has created a Web page for online purchase of tickets. For those unfamiliar with the venue, it is located at 2665 Mission Street, between 22nd Street and 23rd Street.
